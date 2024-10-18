"I enjoy it, I'm very proud of it": Robert Doty’s mission to share Grand Ledge’s history through photos

Robert Doty has collected are shared nearly 40,000 historical photos.

His Facebook page "Grand Ledge Scrapbook" has amassed thousands of followers.

Watch the video above to see his effort to preserve and share Grand Ledge history.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

“I enjoy it, I’m very proud of it” Said Doty.

Robert Doty is part of the Grand Ledge Area Historical Society and has been collecting photos for decades.

“And I’ve saved them all these years and my wife told me one time why don't you share your pictures with people and I said you know, that's a great idea.”

Starting with that idea, Doty has shared thousands of historical photos through his Facebook page “Grand Ledge Scrapbook”

“What good are they hidden in my office or under my bed in my basement or on my bookshelf, if people can't enjoy them, and that's the whole idea.” Said Doty.

An idea that Library Director Lise Mitchell appreciates

“He does amazing work of finding those gems in the Archives because as you can imagine there’s just so much material." Said Mitchell.

She says his efforts help neighbors take pride in where they live.

“It helps them want to preserve their history and also to discover more about their environment, and having the work that he does is really what sparks everyone's curiosity." Said Mitchell.

Doty’s work to share historical photos has gained 5,600 followers, from neighbors close to far.

“I just hope the people enjoy what I’m doing, and keep following me, I’ll keep going as long as I can keep going.” said Doty.

