How a local Delta Township business owner is inspiring kids coming back to school in Lansing

"100 men in Suits" will happen again on Wednesday at Gier Park Elementary School in Lansing.

Worthy hopes to inspire kids and make them feel welcomed back into school.

Watch the video above to see how they welcomed kids at Mid-Michigan Academy back into school.

“Men coming together, supporting the future, our legacy, our children.” Said Worthy.

Local Delta Township business owner Aondray Worthy is putting on a warm welcome to students around Lansing.

Students at Mid-Michigan academy got the welcome on Wednesday as they walked the red carpet and the crowd cheered, gave high fives and the occasional hug.

“I seen it in their eyes, the glow in they eyes, kinda shy, kinda hiding, but to see that some of those kids really lit up, with both they hands out, excited to give up high-fives, I loved it.” Said Myles Johnson, Ingham County Commissioner.

Worthy said he got the inspiration from seeing a need around our neighborhoods.

“As we look back at our city and the number of different unfortunate homicides that we had or shootings or situations that involved our young people, to me that's a cry, that’s someone saying, look, I want some attention, I want to know someone cares.” Said Worthy.

Justin Christian, a substitute teacher who helped put the event together said they hoped to achieve a special bond with students.

“Togetherness, school year, kids, to see people successful in their suits, especially kids of my color, kids to see people successful, start the school year with, saying, I want to come up, I want to wear a suit when I graduate and things like that." Said Christian.

And through that bond with students, James Jackson looked to set an example to young students watching them.

“Standing up, showing what leadership is all about, that’s how we make true impact here in the city of Lansing.” Said James Jackson IMOGUL Leadership and Mentoring Organization.

Organizers plan to be at Gier Park elementary school this coming Wednesday, and hope to expand the event next year.

“This is a community thing, this is what it’s about." Said Worthy.

