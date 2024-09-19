High-profile arrests: Waverly High School teacher and Delta Township supervisor charged in task force stings

According to court documents Robert Herzing was arrested September 12th after attempting to meet up with an police officer who was posing to be a 15-year-old boy.

This is the second high profile arrest in Delta Township, after supervisor Ken Fletcher was charged last week.

Watch the video above to hear about the task force making the arrests.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

“Crimes such as these which may have been kept in the dark in years past are now coming more to the forefront” Said Lloyd.

Eaton County Prosecutor Doug Lloyd is talking about computer crimes involving minors.

After two high profile cases -- one involving Delta Township supervisor Ken Fletcher, and the other with Waverly High School Teacher Robert Herzing.

WATCH VIDEO: Eaton county prosecutor Doug Lloyd talks about the case involving Herzing.

Web Extra - Doug Lloyd

I asked if there are more of these cases compared to what he saw a decade ago.

“We have had more than just these two individuals within the last 1-2 months” Said Lloyd.

The Lansing Police Department, Michigan State Police and the Eaton County Sheriff have collaborated on a task force with 22 cases in total coming through Eaton County since 2022.

“25 years ago this is not the type of case that was crossing my desk unfortunately now as my younger attorneys as they look this is a standard type of case they review, that's very concerning to me.” Said Lloyd.

Lloyd said in the past month the task force has charged between 4-6 individuals...

“Concerning obviously, Disappointing” Said Megan Short, Waverly Parent.

Megan Short has multiple kids who go to Waverly High School, and she says the trend is worrying.

“I mean we send our kids here for 7 hours a day most of the year and you're supposed to be able to feel comfortable sending them to school, we don’t, and they don’t feel comfortable going to school especially when things like this come out.” Said Short.

In a Statement to Waverly Families, Kelly Blake, Superintendent at Waverly community school said.

Dear Waverly Community Schools Families,

I am following up with additional information regarding the matter that I wrote to you about on Friday, September 13, 2024

On Friday, September 13, 2024, the District was informed that Waverly High School teacher, Robert Herzing, had been arrested. He was immediately placed on administrative leave when we learned of pending criminal sexual conduct charges. At this time, there is no indication that any of our students are involved in this investigation. While we await the legal process to unfold, Waverly Community Schools is also conducting its own investigation in support of our commitment to the safety and well-being of our students.

We understand that this news is both unsettling and deeply concerning. As an educational institution, our first responsibility is to create and maintain a safe and supportive environment for all of our students. Employees on administrative leave are not allowed on school grounds or to be in contact with students.

We are fully cooperating with law enforcement and will continue to do so throughout the investigation. In the meantime, we have taken additional steps to ensure the continued safety of our students, including activating our Crisis Response Team and providing counseling services for any students or staff who may need support during this time.

Again, we are steadfast in our commitment to prioritizing the well-being of our students and school community. We will keep you informed of any significant developments as this situation progresses, while also maintaining the privacy and rights of those involved. Waverly Community Schools is taking all necessary and appropriate actions in response to these allegations.

Thank you for your understanding and continued trust in Waverly Community Schools. We are here to support you, your children, and our entire school community as we navigate this challenging situation.

Sincerely,

Kelly Blake, Superintendent, Waverly Community Schools

A 50,000 dollar bond has been set for Herzing and according to court documents it has yet to be posted. his first hearing is scheduled for September 30th.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

