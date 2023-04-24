Here today, gone tomato; Thief steals Slice by Saddleback's mobile pizza oven

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Online sleuths held a key pizza the puzzle in Slice by Saddlebacks' stolen pizza oven investigation.

On Friday, Slice by Saddleback posted to their Facebook page stating that its $12,500 mobile pizza oven had been stolen from its west Lansing location. The theft comes a week after Slice by Saddleback's south Lansing location was broken into, causing significant damage to the business.

The mobile oven was stolen sometime between 8 p.m. on April 20 and 11 a.m. on April 21. According to Slice by Saddleback, the oven was special to the company as it was used to feed the victims of the Gaylor tornado, catered funerals, graduations, weddings and other significant family events with the Lansing community.

Slice by Saddleback offered a $1,000 reward for any information that led to the return of the oven, which sent Facebook scrollers into sleuth-mode. One Facebook tip led to the eventual discovery of the mobile oven— over an hour away in Hastings, Michigan.

The mobile pizza oven, now affectionately named "Oven-on-the-run," was returned home safe to Slice by Saddleback on Saturday thanks to the help of the Eaton County Police Department, Hastings Police Department and "trusty pizza detectives."

In a statement on Facebook, Slice by Saddleback said "THANK YOU so much to everyone that shared the post, contacted us with leads, shared it in their friend groups, covered it on the news, reviewed their security footage, and on and on and on. So many of you helped us and we can't thank you enough."

