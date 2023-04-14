Thief caught on video breaking into Slice by Saddleback, stealing cash register

LANSING, Mich. — You’ll be surprised what a thief can do with a rock.

One used a rock to break into Slice by Saddleback off South Pennsylvania Avenue early Wednesday morning.

“Cameras were fortunate enough to catch the incident as it occurred,” said co-owner Matthew Gillett.

Slice by Saddleback provided us with the full surveillance footage of the break in, which you can watch below.

Full surveillance footage from break in at Slice by Saddleback in south Lansing

Gillett and his business partner decided to release the surveillance video of the break in on social media. After breaking the door, the video then shows the thief quickly making his way to the cash register.

“So the register is connected to cords and a computer, so you have to enter a code for it to open, so he took the route of throwing the register on the ground to try and get it open,” Gillett said. “Seems like he knew what he doing, and he just needed to get out of there”

And after grabbing the register, getting out of there was exactly what he did. While the owners of Slice by Saddleback didn’t want to release how much money was in the register, we’re told repairing the busted out door and getting a new cash register is going to cost a pretty penny.

“I think it’s somewhere in the thousands of dollars,” Gillett said.

Slice by Saddleback was back open hours after the break in, and while Gillett is disappointed, he’s hoping for one thing.

“Truly if that was the case that you had to do this to get to the next place in life, I just hope the money went to a good cause,” he said.

The Lansing Police Department is still looking for the suspect, and if you know anything, you’re asked to give them a call.

