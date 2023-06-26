Grit, Glam, and Guts hosts weekend full of events catering to Black girls in the community

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Friday marked the beginning of an empowering weekend with one Lansing group celebrating young Black girls.

Grit, Glam, and Guts returned with their second annual Black Girl Day of Play that brought Black girl magic to the lawn of the Capitol with a variety of food, vendors and fun for all ages

The celebration began Friday evening with an Embracing and Uncovering My Joy panel at Eleven 11 Events in Delta Township. During this panel, community women had the opportunity to come together and share their experiences and advice.

"It's empowering. It reminds us why we should experience our joy and what the importance of a sisterhood connection is. I think it's very important that women come out, gather together and have these types of events," said one attendee of the panel.

Saturday was the big day of play, and closing out the weekend was the organization's You Deserve Joy brunch on Sunday.

"We are really celebrating the joy of Black girls and really creating special for Black women to be their full selves and to experience joy to the fullest," said Cameo King, founder of Grit, Glam, and Guts.

