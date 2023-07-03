Grill tips and tricks for the Fourth of July from a mid-Michigan meat shop

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — The Fourth of July holiday is known for many things, including grill outs, but it's harder than many people think. That is why Meat on the West Side has some tips and tricks you need to know.

Meat on the West Side is a fairly new business to Grand Ledge, but owner Ron West isn't new to the meat selling business.

“We started this business about four months ago we opened, and we've been a long-time goal to get this open," West said. “I started off as a plant boy in the meat industry in a locker, to on the farm butchering, to in house butchering, and somehow I got into grocery stores and spent the last several years in grocery stores and then decided to open this business.”

So when it comes to grilling out for events like the Fourth of July, he and his staff are experts.

“The biggest thing is just ask," West said. "We got this talented staff here that will help with any needs.”

West said they suggest the favorites like burgers, hot dogs and bratwursts, but they have some unique flavors. West said his favorite is the dill pickle Swiss bratwurst.

When it comes to grilling this holiday, West said he has one major tip.

“The biggest tip I would have is temperature danger zones," West said. "Anything that gets above 41 degrees or below 140 is the danger zone, and people tend to like to leave the meat set out on the counter or leave it sit next to the grill before, while they're prepping the grill. The biggest thing is keep it cold.”

You can check out Meat on the West Side in downtown Grand Ledge at 315 South Bridge Street.

