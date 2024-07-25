Great Lakes, Great Lengths: How the Grand Ledge Cross Country team is preparing for the season

The Grand Ledge Cross Country accomplished a 231-mile run from Lake Michigan to Lake Huron.

The event first took place in 1998 and has gone through a brief hiatus in recent years.

The event first took place in 1998 and has gone through a brief hiatus in recent years.

“You make memories that last a lifetime” Said Elijah Hutchinson, Senior.

With the start of school right around the corner, the cross country team is gearing up for a competitive season.

“We have a lot of goals we want to accomplish this year, we want to win the conference, send as many guys to the state tournament as we can, and send our team to the State Tournament.” Said Mark Bucklend, Coach.

And it all starts with practice, something they take seriously, a 230 mile relay run seriously.

"It's a catalyst for our season, we want the kids to be successful we want them to be well rounded." Said Bucklend.

"It gives the guys something to fight for and be better for as we go into the competitive season" Said Greg Stevens, Assistant Coach.

The Shore to Shore relay started back in 1998 and has gone through a brief hiatus over past years.

WATCH VIDEO: Assistant Coach Greg Stevens explains background and planning.

Web Extra- Grand Ledge Cross Country

“We recently brought it back a couple years ago, to bring some more excitement around the program and get more kids out in the summer.” Said Hutchinson.

The team used the event as a training goal, requiring each participating athlete to log 100 miles of running to be eligible.

“Even though it was hard, we were together and doing it together, and that’s the good part.” Said Ryan Couser, Senior.

The 231-mile relay went from Holland State Park to Lakeport state park, touching Lake Michigan and Lake Huron.

With the community behind their backs, they ran through downtown Grand Ledge as part of day one of the relay which spanned 122 miles.

The next day 109 Miles were completed and the team arrived at Lake Huron.

“It’s very rewarding, we jumped in Lake Huron after which was really cool” Said Hutchinson.

“We felt connected, rewarding is the way to say it, working so hard the past couple days and having the community show up.” Said Couser.

