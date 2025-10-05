DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Foosball players traveled from across the country and internationally to compete in Delta Township this weekend at the Great Lakes Classic Foosball Championship, raising money to bring more foosball tables to schools.



The Great Lakes Classic Foosball Championship brought players of all ages to Delta Township.

The event raises money to place foosball tables in schools across the region.

Organizers believe foosball can be a tool for inclusivity and community building among youth.

Youth and adult players competed for trophies Saturday at the Great Lakes Classic Foosball Championship in Delta Township.

WATCH: Great Lakes Classic Foosball Championship aims to bring tables to local schools

Great Lakes Foosball Championships in Delta Township raises funds for youth foosball programs

Behind the competition lies a greater purpose: growing the game of foosball and making it more accessible to young people.

"Most kids love foosball, they just don't know it yet," said Michael Stahl, executive director of the nonprofit Foosball Clubs USA.

Stahl is using the tournament to raise money for a specific cause that's close to his heart.

"I want to inspire a change that maybe some kids didn't have when I was growing up," Stahl said.

The championship event serves as a fundraiser to place more foosball tables in schools throughout the region.

"It's all about developing and influencing a new level of culture in the schools. Inclusivity and community meets foosball and it's a wellness tool that we're developing, and we're introducing young people to the sport," Stahl said.

Stahl encourages schools or youth clubs without a foosball table to reach out to his organization.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.