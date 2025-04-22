Grand Ledge works to close funding gap for inclusive playground

Grand Ledge plans to build a $1.2 million inclusive playground at Jaycee Park, featuring accessible play equipment that exceeds ADA standards, aiming to serve children of all abilities.

The city needs $300,000 to complete the project, with $75,000 coming from fundraising efforts to meet the goal by June 1 and start construction this fall.

Watch the video above to see how neighbors are feeling about the project. (The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Danielle Berroa took her three children to Jaycee Park on a beautiful spring Tuesday.

“It’s right near the water, which is great. There’s picnic tables to bring picnic dinners,” she said.

But according to the City of Grand Ledge, neighbors who were surveyed raised concerns over accessibility and the older age of the equipment.

“It’s a beautiful area, but it does have quite the incline down,” Berroa said.

Neighbors like Vittoria J., who uses a wheelchair, have experienced those issues firsthand.

“Got stuck and literally had to turn the chair and go up backwards,” she said.

The City of Grand Ledge has proposed a new playground—one that will be more accessible than ever. Teri Langley is the executive director of Disability Network Michigan. She talked with me about how a new playground would be able to be used by more children.

“This playground is going to be created with universal design metrics, which means it’s more than just the ADA standards.” Langley said.

And because the plans would even go beyond ADA standards, the new playground could benefit more than just the children there to play.

“There are people that we don't think about that like to use playgrounds with their children,” Langley said.

People like Vittoria.

“Be able to play with my grandkids more because it's difficult to get around on the grass,” she said.

The custom-made playground carries a price tag of $1.2 million, money the city is trying to raise.

“We have so far secured 65 to 70 percent of the funding,” said Keith Mulder, Grand Ledge Mayor.

The city is awaiting the outcome of several grants but needs neighbors' support to complete the project.

"We don't have it in our general fund. Our parks budget is very minimal—pretty much takes care of mowing lawns and trimming trees,” said Mulder.

A fundraising effort is underway to raise $75,000 to fill the gap needed to fully fund the project by June 1. Construction would start this fall.

And Vittoria says the possibility of seeing her grandchildren here on the playground would have a big impact for her.

“Volumes. I’ll be able to see them more, I hope. It would be fantastic,” she said.

CLICK HERE FOR INFORMATION ON FUNDRAISER

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

