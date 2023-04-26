Grand ledge woman starts transportation business to help disabled, elderly people in her community

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — Doctors appointments are often guaranteed but transportation is not, but one Grand Ledge woman is going the extra mile to get people the help they need.

Getting to and from medical appointments can be a hassle, especially for people who are elderly or disabled, and in the past, there weren't many options for them. But now, licensed caretakers like Becky Theis of Grand Ledge are stepping up and providing transportation to and from doctors appointments.

Theis runs her business Get'Em & Go with a van that is equipped with a ramp and a number of safety measures. She started her medical transportation company two years ago.

"My background is in health care. And then, my father was killed in an auto accident and then life happens and things just kind of fell into place. And I noticed the need and just kind of rolled with it," she explained.

Now, she has consistent clientele across mid-Michigan, and she wants to spread the word so people in the community know they don't have to tackle this alone.

"All of these people that I've met, they have days where they're really down, and then, they have days and further up and you can see the progression. It's cool that someone is trusting me to transport them," Theis said.

Get'Em & Go services people across the area, and Becky is not only the owner but the driver and operator as well. She says her goal is to get clients to and from their appointments with assistance and make the experience as comfortable as possible.

