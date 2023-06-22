Grand Ledge woman finds a new passion in flower farming, opens Bouquet Corral

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — What was once a place for cows is now full of flowers, and it's called Bouquet Corral. It's led by Terrie Westman, who retired in 2020 after 31 years with Grand Ledge Public Schools.

"My dad was sick, and so he ended up passing in August of that same year, and I found myself needing an outlet for stress," Westman said.

Little did she know that the old milk farm in her backyard would become her place of healing and growth.

"I wasn't familiar with flowers at all prior to this, but it was it was a need to focus on something that would consume my thoughts. And so I dove in," she continued.

Soon, with new-found passion and help from friends, she found a new passion.

"I actually was looking around that one picture that's on my on my Facebook page. That was like that was a moment when I thought 'oh my gosh, I can't believe that I planted this stuff from seed in my basement,'" Westman said. "I started it and look at it, and it, you know, when you look at this when there's no flowers, as it's nothing to really look at, and you think it really is this going to be something when those things come up. It's gorgeous."

Asya Lawrence

Today, Bouquet Corral has not only been a place of healing for Terrie but for the community as well.

"I had ladies crying, and I'm not kidding you, while they were doing their flowers after their yoga, and they're like this is like I can't even believe you know I'm here," she explained.

A safe space for many to stop and smell the roses and take a couple with them while they're at it.

Bouquet Corral offers bouquet bars and bouquet subscriptions. You can visit Bouquet Corral on Facebook for more information.

