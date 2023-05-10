Grand Ledge welcoming many new small businesses to Bridge Street

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — "We're all working with each other," said Tim Booth, a Grand Ledge business owner.

Booth owns a few businesses including the new Arms and Embers Grill, and he's not alone in his journey of new business ownership.

"There's a lot more businesses coming to the north side, the north side of Bridge Street, which is really exciting for a lot of our different businesses," said Grand Ledge Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Amy Hoyes.

Hoyes has been apart four ribbon cutting ceremonies this year alone and is well-versed in the area's increase in small business ownership.

"Grand Ledge has really grown. It has grown the past few years. You've got a lot more housing developments coming in. There's just a lot more people. There's a lot more businesses on the radar that have grown here, so people want to live here. They want to play here," she said.

It's a cycle that keeps on moving. Six of the many new businesses that have opened in Grand Ledge are on Bridge Street, which has business owners in the area excited for what's to come.

"Why are businesses coming to Grand Ledge? Because it's a great community. I mean, people care about we have pride, and pride is a wonderful thing," Booth said.

So far in 2023, there have been 15 new members of the Grand Ledge Chamber of Commerce as well as many new developments for already existing businesses in Grand Ledge.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

