Grand Ledge welcomes event season with St. Patrick’s Day celebration

Hundreds of neighbors lined Bridge Street to watch the St. Patrick’s Day celebration parade despite the windy weather.

Local businesses, like Ledge Craft Lane, welcomed the increased foot traffic as the parade marked the start of a new season.

“We never know what the weather’s going to be like, whether it’s going to be cold or rainy or snowy or windy like it is today.” said Amy Hoyes, Executive Director, Grand Ledge Chamber of Commerce.

On Saturday, hundreds of neighbors lined Bridge Street, battling the winds to watch the St. Patrick's Day celebration parade.

“Oh great, it’s warm out, it’s not raining, and we just love it. It’s so much fun with family.” said Diane Miller, Grand Ledge Neighbor.

Families took the opportunity to line the streets after a cold winter kept them inside.

“It’s an opportunity for all of us to get together and have fun out here. It means a lot to us that they keep doing it every year.” said David Paz, Grand Ledge Neighbor.

Many neighbors kicked off the parade at the Bridge Street Plaza, meeting some Irish Wolfhounds and having some green drinks.

The extra people on downtown streets are a welcome sight for business owners like Stephanie Lapp.

“It’s one of the most exciting days of the year. Any day that’s a parade day, we get really excited.” said Stephanie Lapp.

She owns Ledge Craft Lane and says Saturday’s parade marks the beginning of a new season.

“It’s the start of everything. The winter is very slow around here, and here we are, spring is nipping on our heels. So out come people walking the river, they’re walking the streets, they’re out in the sunshine doing stuff, and that brings people into our business all the time.” said Lapp.

As your Grand Ledge neighborhood reporter, I've covered what it takes to be a part of one of these parades, and now, being at one, you can see why so many neighbors take pride in these events.

And that pride was on full display—especially from this neighbor, who went all out as a leprechaun.

And when you put in as much effort as Grand Ledge does, neighbors have plenty to say.

“Well, Grand Ledge has got the best parades, so I’m just letting you know that.” said Miller.

