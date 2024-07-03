Grand Ledge water bills: new funding passed by state legislature; city and residents seek more help

5 million dollars for Grand Ledge water infrastructure is listed in the State Budget passed my legislature.

The additional funding will help offset the initial cost of restructuring the plant and will not lower any water bills.

The City of Grand Ledge is continuing to look at more funding to soften future bill increases.

“When we moved in and saw that first water bill we were completely shocked”

Matthew Cain, who moved into Grand Ledge about a year and a half ago, says the monthly water bill doesn’t compare to other places he's lived.

“Our water bill here is about the cost of a quarterly water bill that I would get in Kalamazoo or Chicago”

According to City Officials, Within the past 5 years the average water bill in Grand Ledge has gone up by about 50 dollars a month to help fund new water infrastructure.

And more increases are on the way.

“Well, the estimates, we’re hoping, that the project comes in under 50 million dollars.”

A hefty price tag, but thanks to the recent state budget that passed legislature, the city should get five million dollars in funding to help offset the total cost.

But that doesn’t mean you’ll see a decrease in your bill.

“Unfortunately, they'll probably see more increases, because there's no getting around it, the cost of running an operation, putting pipes in the ground, fixing the existing plant costs money and it costs millions and millions of dollars.”

The City of Grand Ledge is continuing to look for ways to soften future increases for our neighbors.

“We’re in the process of seeking additional federal funding to help offset the costs of the plant.”

But residents like Cain would like to see more be done.

“I definitely think there seems to be a way that the billing could be less of a burden on those in the community, especially those who may not have the means and resources that other people in the community may have.”

City officials hope to have an estimated for the cost of new water infrastructure within the next three months, and they are expect to start construction in the summer of 2025.

