Grand Ledge volunteers quietly combat student hunger every week

As your Grand Ledge neighborhood reporter, I've been covering the fight against hunger in our neighborhoods, which has been happening far before any uncertainty over food stamps. I talked to an organization that has been at work for over a decade.



Blessings in a Backpack Grand Ledge started in one school in 2012 and now serves all buildings in the Grand Ledge School District

More than 170 bags are packed weekly and quietly placed in students' lockers to provide weekend meals

The program is ready to expand if more families need help due to potential changes in food assistance programs

"We started out in 2012 in one school in September, and by December of that same year, we had all of the elementary schools in the Grand Ledge School district," said Fay Schroeder, the packing coordinator for Blessings in a Backpack Grand Ledge.

It's a program that has expanded fast, now reaching all buildings in the Grand Ledge School district.

"I feel grateful that we are able to help all of these kids," Schroeder said.

While schools serve breakfast and lunch, this program puts food into students' backpacks every Friday, so students in need can have food over the weekend, too.

More than 170 bags are packed every week and quietly put into lockers.

"Sometimes some students are a little apprehensive about going and asking or walking up to a person and getting food so if we just give it to them, they'll accept it much better, they don't feel like they're asking," Schroeder said.

Schroeder said most students signed up at the beginning of the school year, but they're ready to take on more demand through any uncertainty over food stamps.

"If we have more students that need to sign up, we can provide for more students, and if they need it we hope that they will contact us," Schroeder said.

Pam Steffy and Christina Bell are two of the volunteers helping organize this week's distribution. Bell tells me she's giving back to a program that helps her family.

"My daughter benefits from this and I think other kids should have the benefit of being able to have the food that they need," Bell said.

Bell said it provides consistency week to week.

"She's at least getting some stuff that she likes, she's a little bit of a picky eater," Bell said.

Steffy added that volunteering has been a pleasure, meeting new friends and helping the community.

"Maybe an hour or two once a week out of your life to help someone else out, it's a good feeling," Steffy said.

