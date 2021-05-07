Grand Ledge superintendent finalist under fire for writing letter of recommendation for ex-teacher convicted of sexual assault

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A finalist for the Grand Ledge School District superintendent job has been accused of writing a letter of recommendation for a former principal who was convicted of sexual assault.

Now some advocates are demanding the district disqualify him.

“The question of integrity is really central to somebody’s ability to be effective as a superintendent,” said Zack Whaley, an administrative coordinator for Survivor Strong, a healing and support organization for survivors of gender-based violence. “They’re setting the tone for the entire district and we’ve seen what can happen when you have somebody who doesn't have that level of integrity.”

On Friday, Whaley wrote a letter on behalf of an unnamed whistleblower calling out the Grand Ledge School District for allowing Steven Gabriel to remain in the running for superintendent.

Gabriel, the current human resources director for Grand Ledge Schools, allegedly penned a letter in 2015 endorsing Scott Eckhart for a job at Heartwood School in the Ingham Intermediate School District where he taught students with autism.

Courtesy: Grand Ledge School District Dr. Steven Gabriel

According to documents shared with FOX 47 News, the letter was written just 12 days after Gabriel was made aware of allegations of sexual assault against Eckhart who was later charged with fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct in 2019.

“Culture change is really hard work and it’s impossible when you have the people that have apparently been central to a culture still in that organization,” said Whaley. “Sometimes you just need an overhaul.”

This isn’t the first time a Grand Ledge official has gotten backlash from the community.

Last year, former superintendent Brian Metcalf was fired after posting Facebook comments blaming George Floyd, at least in part, for his own death.

Courtesy of Grand Ledge School District Brian Metcalf and staff when he was the superintendent at Grand Ledge.

Whaley says the district’s most recent controversy is yet another example of the need for it to reevaluate.

“I think it’s time for a bigger change in their leadership and in their culture,” said Whaley. “Because of these documented instances with Gabriel, I don’t think he’s the right person for that role when it’s been demonstrated that he’s willing to choose optics over integrity or protecting the people he’s charged with protecting.”

Gabriel and John Ellsworth, the director of communications for Grand Ledge Schools could not be reached for comment.

