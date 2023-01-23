Grand Ledge Sun Theatre reopens after being shutdown during the pandemic

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — On Saturday, Grand Ledge movie goers came to the Sun Theatre for Puss in Boots and popcorn, but the excitement goes way beyond that.

"Our last visit was probably 2019, and then they closed during COVID and hadn't reopened," said Grand Ledge resident Carrie Mann. "We weren't sure what was happening."

Mann and other residents were happy to learn that the Sun Theatre is open for business once again. After more than two years of being closed due to the pandemic, the theater is back with a showing of the DreamWorks new movie Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.

This showing brought out people who haven't visited the Sun Theatre in a long time like Eliza and Layla.

"I haven't been here since like kindergarten, so I'm really excited to be here again" Eliza said.

The showing also brought people who once frequented the theater like Mann. She said in the past 12 years she has been to the theater at least 75 times.

The excitement for the reopening of this community staple was all the same.

"This is the only place we came to see movies when I was a kid. The big places in Lansing weren't there yet, so we used to come here all the time. It was great. It's very nostalgic," said Dan Brown, a life-long Grand Ledge resident.

