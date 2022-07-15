Grand Ledge store Ledge Craft Lane participates in Eaton County Shop Hop

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — Thursday kicked off the first day of the Eaton County Shop Hop with four participating stores, including Grand Ledge’s very own Ledge Craft Lane.

The three-day event on Thursday, Friday and Saturday will have participating stores offering 15 percent off products, $5 make and take it items, daily prizes and a passport card that you drop off once you've visited all four locations for the chance to win a $200 gift card.

"This is about learning to do things at home, take it a little kit with you take it home, do with your family do with your friends and get creative. We've got to keep those creative juices flowing," Ledge Craft Lane President Stephene Lapp said.

Ledge Craft Lane is a big piece of Grand Ledge history. According to Lapp, the building was built in 1855 as the original fire hall, and in the early 1900s, it became the City Hall and the constable station. The building has the only jail cell in Grand Ledge and hosts the ghost of Fireman’s hall.

Lapp feels events like this are important considering their struggle to bring people in since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Art is not a necessity, and so it was something that fell away during the pandemic because no one needed anything we had to offer," Lapp said. "But what we do offer is camaraderie. Human beings talking to other human beings making things together creating beautiful art pieces."

The four participating shops are Seasonal Inspirations at 102 Washington St. in Olivet, Hen House at 211 south Cochran Ave. in Charlotte, Yarn Garden (131 south Cochran Ave. in Charlotte and Ledge Craft Lane at 120 south Bridge St. in Grand Ledge. The event goes through Saturday, and the hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

