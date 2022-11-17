Grand Ledge starting the holiday season with their light pole decoration contest

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — If your'e a Grand Ledge resident, then you've probably seen the light poles on Bridge Street many times, but what if you could make one of them your own this holiday season?

The Grand Ledge Chamber of Commerce is giving Grand Ledge community members the chance to spread their Christmas spirit. According to Amy Hoyes, executive director of the chamber, they wanted to find a way to add character to downtown as the holiday season approaches.

You can purchase your own light pole this month for $50 and decorate it to your liking. Grand Ledge community members will then have the chance to vote, and the winners will win chamber bucks, which are good for local businesses on Bridge Street. Businesses like J Rose Designs have already purchased their poles and are ready to bring Christmas to Bridge Street.

Chamber members hope to have all decorations complete by Nov. 23, so they can be on full display for their Night Lights Christmas Parade. This contest is the kick off to the many holiday festivities Grand Ledges chamber of commerce has planned in the coming months

To adopt a pole, you can visit the Grand Ledge Chamber website and click decorate a pole.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

