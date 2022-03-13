Grand Ledge St. Patrick's Day is a chilly success

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — Despite frigid temperatures, hundreds of spectators turned out for Grand Ledge's 2022 St. Patrick's Day parade.

“We were really excited to have this parade today. The only thing is I think it’s the coldest St. Patrick’s Day Parade we’ve had," said Amy Hoyes, the executive director of the Grand Ledge Chamber of Commerce.

About 40 floats drove down Bridge Street, with passengers waving and passing out candy to attendees.

Hoyes said the parade is “great advertising for local businesses and supporters and then also it just creates a good amount of foot traffic on Bridge Street for our businesses."

Families like the Vanderstelts were excited to be there.

“We always look forward to this every year for the first parade. We really enjoy getting out so sometimes it’s colder than others I guess," said Allen Vanderstelt, who attended the parade with his wife, Meghan, and two daughters, Lila and Marisol.

Despite the below zero temperatures and the wind, Hoyes said, "The first St. Patrick’s Day parade after the pandemic was definitely a success."

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

