Grand Ledge small businesses take their deals online during Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday is here and businesses across the country including here in Grand Ledge are taking their deals to the internet for a big shopping day

We spoke with Martha Davis, Tap House Boutique owner, about what shopping days like this one mean to small business owners

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

"So our website address is tap house bo dot com"

Here in at Tap House Boutique .. Cyber Monday sales are in full swing

"20% off and that's just through today so if you still would like to visit our website you are more than welcome to"

A push from small businesses in downtown Grand Ledge to keep their momentum going this holiday season...

"Black Friday was really good and Small Business Saturday.... Even better"

And now its Cyber Monday..... A day many of us may associate with the big box stores but it's a big event for small business too...

"Because it gives us the right to grow as a business and a right to survive"

Martha Davis knows this all to well.. She's been a business owner for 8 years now and recognizes the importance of community support on shopping days like these

"We really really promote the shop small and the chamber has been amazing here too as well helping us get the word out of how important it is"

A chance for stores like Tap House to showcase their products in house

"Casual, dressy, jeans ,leggings"

And online

"So yeah lots of fun stuff lots of comfort wear"

