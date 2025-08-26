GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — It was a beautiful sunrise in Grand Ledge on Tuesday morning. One that meant just a bit more for high school seniors in the field behind the school.



Grand Ledge High School seniors gathered before dawn to watch the sunrise together on their first day of senior year.

The "Senior Sunrise" is a cherished tradition that brings the class together to mark the beginning of their final year.

Students and administrators reflected on the significance of senior year as a time of transition and creating lasting memories.

I was there to show why some seniors showed up over an hour early to school to celebrate their last first day.

WATCH: Grand Ledge High School seniors gather for traditional "Senior Sunrise" to start their final year

Grand Ledge seniors celebrate their last first day with sunrise tradition

Principal Ken Wright greeted students near Grand Ledge High School with an enthusiastic "SUNRISEEEEEE" call and "Good morning, happy senior year" as more and more cars filled the parking lot to watch the sunrise.

"Here behind me is senior sunrise, which is a great tradition at Grand Ledge Public Schools," said Principal Wright.

Superintendent Bill Barnes, a 2000 graduate of Grand Ledge High School, reflected on the importance of senior year.

"Senior years are absolutely the most exciting time because it is a time of change and a time of remembering, transition and growth," Barnes said.

Barnes believes traditions like senior sunrise are important to the senior experience.

"When we have traditions, and when we have opportunities for kids to be a part of something bigger than themselves, it helps form those memories and helps to create those fun experiences that kids take with them. You know, for the rest of their lives," Barnes said.

With the sun starting to peek over the horizon, photo after photo was taken — with some friends even bringing selfie frames for the perfect shot together.

Among the crowd, friends like Emerson, Samantha, and Elliot reflected on the meaning of the day.

"It's cool to see our whole class together, obviously everyone's in different little friend groups, so to see us all get together for this event, it's really fun," Samantha Powers said.

The excitement in the air for senior year was also mixed with disbelief.

"It doesn't fully set in until you're here watching the sunrise," Powers added.

"Elliot brought up a point earlier, it feels like we're not supposed to be here, like we weren't invited, it's surreal to think we're seniors this year," Emerson John added.

For students like Eli Zakrzewski, it's the beginning of the end for his time at Grand Ledge schools.

"I've been going since like kindergarten, so it just means a lot to start my final year here and move on to better things," Zakrzewski said.

Superintendent Barnes is looking forward to what the year has in store.

"We have wonderful staff, wonderful kids and we're really looking forward to having a great year here at Grand Ledge public schools, and I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to lead the charge," Barnes said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.