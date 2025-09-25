Grand Ledge school district prepares contingency plans as state budget deadline looms

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — School districts across Michigan are watching and waiting for state leaders to pass a budget before the September 30 deadline, including school board leaders in Grand Ledge.



Grand Ledge schools will prioritize feeding students if the state budget isn't passed by September 30.

The district may need to consider whether some schools remain operational if funding lapses.

School board officials will discuss further financial decisions at their October 13 work session.

While Grand Ledge has contingency plans for student meals, district officials warn they'll need to explore other funding options or make cuts if state funds dry up at the end of the month.

"We may have to make decisions about whether the school stays operational," Ashley Kuykendoll said at Monday's school board meeting.

Kuykendoll, vice president of the Grand Ledge Board of Education, emphasized that student nutrition remains a top priority despite the uncertainty in Lansing.

"So we recognize that because the budget is such a touchy thing and really outside of our control... we can make sure that at least our students are fed and make continual district decisions from there," Kuykendoll said.

The Grand Ledge School Board will consider further financial decisions at its next work session on October 13.

