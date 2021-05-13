Grand Ledge School Board picks Marcus Davenport for the superintendent position

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — The search for a new superintendent for Grand Ledge Public Schools is over. The school board unanimously picked Marcus Davenport for the position.

he's just infectious in his enthusiasm

"I believe this is a kind of person who can talk to anybody in the district and make everyone feel like their view is heard. And I think he's just infectious in his enthusiasm," said Sara Clark Pierson, the president of the Grand Ledge school board.

Davenport has had more than 20 years of experience in education and, according to his resume, has held positions as a teacher and principal. He is currently superintendent at Beecher Community School District in Flint.

He doesn't just round it to 700. He counts all of them

"As he said, it's a district with 711 children, and he said, 'I want to make sure that you know that there were those eleven children.' He doesn't just round it to 700. He counts all of them," Pierson said.

Davenport got his education from Michigan State University and the University of Michigan-Dearborn.

Pierson said the next step is the negotiations, and they will be contacting their attorneys to draft a contract and then present it to Davenport. She said they would expect that he would start on July 1.

If everything works out, Davenport will take over for interim Superintendent David Chapin who stepped in after Brian Metcalf was fired over Facebook comments that blamed George Floyd in part for his own death.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook