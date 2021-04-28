Grand Ledge School Board narrows down search for new superintendent

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Grand Ledge School Board has narrowed down their search for a new superintendent, picking seven candidates to move on for first-round interviews.

The candidates include the district's human resources director, superintendent from districts out of state and in Flint and Hazel Park as well as a former deputy state superintendent.

Those candidates will be interviewed on May 3 and 4.

The district's former superintendent, Brian Metcalf was fired in September after he made Facebook comments that blamed George Floyd, at least in part for his own death.

Sara Clark Pierson, president of the Grand Ledge school board, said one of the things the board is looking for is a new leader to "help us come back from just sort of the double whammy of losing the former superintendent under the circumstances that existed, and our pandemic response and help us to get back to a normal school experience in the coming months is what we're hoping for."

Many of the candidates have diversity, equity and inclusion training, she noted.

After the first round interviews are complete, the board will pick two to three candidates for second round interviews, which will take place on May 11 and 12.

Pierson said they expect to make a final decision after the interviews on May 12. The superintendent won't be expected to start before July 1.

If you're looking to read more about each candidate, click here.

Here is the breakdown of the candidates:

Rodriguez Broadnax, a superintendent for the Noxubee County School District in Mississippi.

Courtesy: Grand Ledge School District Mr. Rodriguez Broadnax

Vickie Cartwright, a superintendent of Oshkosh Area School District in Wisconsin.

Courtesy: Grand Ledge School District Dr. Vickie Cartwright

Marcus Davenport a superintendent at Beecher Community School District in Flint, Michigan.

Courtesy: Grand Ledge School District Dr. Marcus Davenport

Steven Gabriel is currently the human resources director for Grand Ledge schools.

Courtesy: Grand Ledge School District Dr. Steven Gabriel

Richard Hughes, who was recently a superintendent at Frontier Central School in Hamburg New York.

Courtesy: Grand Ledge School District Dr. Richard Hughes

Vanessa Kessler, who was recently a deputy state superintendent in the Michigan Department of Education.

Courtesy: Grand Ledge School District Dr. Venessa Kessler

Amy Kruppe, the superintendent at Hazel Park School District in Michigan.

Courtesy: Grand Ledge School District Dr. Amy Kruppe

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook