Grand Ledge School Board narrows down search for new superintendent

Cali Montana, FOX 47 News, 2021
A bus is leaving the high school.
Bus at Grand Ledge High School
Posted at 12:36 PM, Apr 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-28 12:36:46-04

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Grand Ledge School Board has narrowed down their search for a new superintendent, picking seven candidates to move on for first-round interviews.

The candidates include the district's human resources director, superintendent from districts out of state and in Flint and Hazel Park as well as a former deputy state superintendent.

Those candidates will be interviewed on May 3 and 4.

The district's former superintendent, Brian Metcalf was fired in September after he made Facebook comments that blamed George Floyd, at least in part for his own death.

Sara Clark Pierson, president of the Grand Ledge school board, said one of the things the board is looking for is a new leader to "help us come back from just sort of the double whammy of losing the former superintendent under the circumstances that existed, and our pandemic response and help us to get back to a normal school experience in the coming months is what we're hoping for."

Many of the candidates have diversity, equity and inclusion training, she noted.

After the first round interviews are complete, the board will pick two to three candidates for second round interviews, which will take place on May 11 and 12.

Pierson said they expect to make a final decision after the interviews on May 12. The superintendent won't be expected to start before July 1.

If you're looking to read more about each candidate, click here.

Here is the breakdown of the candidates:

Rodriguez Broadnax, a superintendent for the Noxubee County School District in Mississippi.

Vickie Cartwright, a superintendent of Oshkosh Area School District in Wisconsin.

Marcus Davenport a superintendent at Beecher Community School District in Flint, Michigan.

Steven Gabriel is currently the human resources director for Grand Ledge schools.

Richard Hughes, who was recently a superintendent at Frontier Central School in Hamburg New York.

Vanessa Kessler, who was recently a deputy state superintendent in the Michigan Department of Education.

Amy Kruppe, the superintendent at Hazel Park School District in Michigan.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

