Grand Ledge Public Schools receives 31 applications for the superintendent position

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Thirty-one people applied for the Grand Ledge Public Schools superintendent position.

"My understanding is that there are a lot of openings for superintendents both state and nationwide," said Jarrod Smith, vice president of the district's school board. "And we ran a pretty wide search so having 31 candidates is, I think, a pretty great number to start choosing from."

Cali Montana, FOX 47 News, 2021 Grand Ledge High School

The firm the district is working with, Ray and Associates now will select 8 to 12 candidates based on guidelines set by the board.

"We'll initially meet with them on April 26 to go over that list and further narrow that down to candidates that we would like to interview," said Smith.

Cali Montana, FOX 47 News, 2021 Willow Ridge Elementary School

Smith said they're looking for someone who listens, knows about the district and focuses on education and communication.

"A desire and specific plan to move the district forward in those areas as well as with student's performance and curriculum and things of that nature," Smith said. "Things that you would typically expect but also bringing in the sense of inclusion that we want to make sure exist in our district."

Cali Montana, FOX 47 News, 2021 A bus is leaving the high school.

First-round interviews will be on May 3 and 4, and second-round interviews will be on May 11 and 12. The goal is to have the new superintendent in place by July 1.

Want to see more local news ? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook