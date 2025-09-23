Grand Ledge school board addresses controversy over teacher's comments about Charlie Kirk

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — A teacher and city council member will stay on as an educator in the Grand Ledge Public School District after being criticized for a social media post in the wake of the death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.



Grand Ledge school board members heard from community members about teacher Dave Logel's social media comments.

Students defended Logel, saying he makes them feel safe and welcome, especially students with disabilities.

Superintendent Bill Barnes announced he will not fire Logel despite calls from some community members.

WATCH: GRAND LEDGE DIVIDED OVER TEACHER'S COMMENTS FOLLOWING CHARLIE KIRK SHOOTING

Grand Ledge divided over teacher's comments following Charlie Kirk shooting

Twenty-eight community members spoke at the meeting Monday night, with opinions sharply divided on whether Dave Logel, a special education teacher, should keep his teaching position.

"His heart is so huge I just need everyone to know that," said one supporter during public comment.

Others called for his termination.

"I don't want him to lose his job but that's what needs to be done," another community member said.

The controversy stems from Logel's social media post following Kirk's death.

"And that teacher in question wrote 'If you posted today about the death of a fascist not the death of a child in a school shooting, please unfollow me'," explained a speaker at the meeting.

WATCH: HUNDREDS GATHER AT ST. JOHNS CITY PARK TO HONOR CHARLIE KIRK WITH CANDLELIGHT VIGIL

Hundreds gather at St. Johns City Park to honor Charlie Kirk with candlelight vigil

Logel's comments came the same day as Kirk's shooting and a school shooting in Colorado.

Students at the meeting argued Logel should keep his job because of his positive impact on the school community.

"He dedicates so much time to support students especially students with disabilities," one student said.

"He was distraught about children who are routinely killed simply trying to go to school in this country," another supporter added.

Those calling for consequences expressed concern about the precedent that would be set by not taking disciplinary action.

WATCH: STUDENTS SIGN PETITION AGAINST PROPOSED CHARLIE KIRK MEMORIAL AT UTAH VALLEY UNIVERSITY CAMPUS

Students sign petition against proposed Charlie Kirk memorial at Utah Valley University campus

"Mr. Logel didn't get punished why do I have to get punished? It's okay to call someone a fascist. It's okay to call someone a racist," said one concerned community member.

"Why is it acceptable to accept violence against conservatives? I have personally never been so disgusted with this district," another added.

In a partial statement, Logel said his words were meant to "call attention to the urgency of protecting children and other victims of gun violence and urge that something be done to prevent future tragedies."

Grand Ledge Superintendent Bill Barnes received applause when he announced his decision regarding Logel's employment, hoping the district can move forward from the controversy.

"I'm not going to fire Mr. Logel," Barnes said. "We're going to continue to do the right thing: to create citizens of the future that are going to lead us forward."

Logel's full statement can be found below:

In the aftermath of yet another heartbreaking school shooting Wednesday, I was deeply hurt and angry. My words came from that place of grief and frustration. I'm human; instead of prayer and thoughtful reflection on the tragedies that occurred, I reacted and showed my pain on Facebook.



To be absolutely clear: I do not, nor have I ever, supported, celebrated or advocated for violence of any kind. My words were not meant to downplay any other tragedies that day, but to call attention to the urgency of protecting children and other victims of gun violence and urge that something be done to prevent future tragedies.



What pains me most is how quickly the lives of innocent people are overshadowed by political noise. My hope is that we keep our focus on them, the victims of gun violence on the right, left and everywhere in between. Their safety, their futures, and their communities are forever changed by this violence.



This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.