Grand Ledge residents can defeat the heat at City Hall

Temperatures are rising here in mid-Michigan, so Grand Ledge City Hall opened its doors as a cooling center where residents can chill.

On Thursday and Friday, residents of Grand Ledge can visit community room B102 in City Hall, which has been transformed into a cooling room.

The cooling center will open at 8 a.m. each day and will close at 5 p.m.

All are welcome, the city simply requests that residents looking to utilize the cooling room use the entrances to city hall off East Main Street or Greenwood Street.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

