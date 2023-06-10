Grand Ledge resident and an old friend commemorate Great Lakes & Fresh Water Week

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — "I'm enjoying the beautiful weather with a friend of mine from Louisiana," said Nell Pizzo.

Pizzo thought what better place to take her friend than Island Park in Grand Ledge

"We knew each other from our internship in Oklahoma City in 1962, and we have kept up with each other since then. And she is now here visiting for a couple of weeks, and I'm just showing her we're just taking advantage of the beauty," Pizzo said.

From Oklahoma City to the banks of the Grand River, Pizzo has a special appreciation for keeping our water and the areas around it safe.

"I am a member of the Grand Ledge Garden Club, and we promote gardening flowers in particular," she explained.

And what people like Pizzo do everyday is being commemorated this week for Great Lakes & Fresh Water Week.

Throughout this week, the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy is encouraging people to learn more about bodies of water that surround our neighborhoods and what we can do to keep them safe and enjoyable.

"It's a learning experience for me even at my stage and age. I enjoyed the social interaction with the members of the garden club and promoting a beautiful area for people to enjoy." Nell said.

Great Lakes & Fresh Water Week is from June 3 to June 11, and throughout the week, EGLE has hosted a water webinar, water trivia and displayed photos of favorite community waterways, but they aren't done yet.

Fishing will be free for children and adults Saturday and Sunday at Michigan state parks and boating access sites.

