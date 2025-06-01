GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — Families gathered at Jaycee Park in Grand Ledge Saturday for the final day of a community fundraiser aimed at building a new accessible playground. The project is about 85% funded, with the scale of the park dependent on closing the remaining financial gap.



Families gathered at Jaycee Park in Grand Ledge Saturday for the final day of a community fundraiser aimed at fully funding an accessible playground, which is currently 85% funded.



City officials are determined to create the new playground and are actively seeking additional community contributions to help cross the funding line.



Watch video below to hear from local residents about the significance of the new playground and its benefits for children of all abilities.

"It has been absolutely fabulous, everybody in our community young and old are showing a lot of support for this project," said Grand Ledge Mayor Keith Mulder.

WATCH VIDEO

Grand Ledge pushes to complete funding for inclusive playground

City officials plan to build a new playground regardless of additional funding, but are hoping to maximize the project's potential with community support.

"So really it's getting that last piece of the pie together where we can just have folks investing in our community," said City Councilmember Brett Gillespie.

Local residents Derek and Jessica Couch were among neighbors who contributed to the fund-raising effort. They're particularly excited about the playground's universal design that will exceed ADA standards, similar to the "Play Michigan!" playground in downtown Lansing.

"We've traveled to the one in downtown Lansing and I just like that it's bringing a lot more accessibility to all these different children with different needs," said Derek.

For neighbor Jamie Whitney, the new playground represents an important community space.

"It means everything, honestly. We love getting together with our friends especially over the summer when school's out, it just means it's another fun place that is economically friendly for this time, it's just something fun for us to do," said Whitney.

Saturday's event served as a farewell to the aging playground equipment, which city officials say can no longer be maintained as replacement parts are unavailable.

Demolition of the old playground is scheduled to begin in August, with the new accessible playground expected to be completed by the end of October.

"This is one of the most fun projects I've ever been involved in and I can't wait, even for those who can't donate, come out and play on it when we get it all put together because you're going to love it," said Mulder.

Online donations for the playground project close at midnight Saturday. Additional contributions can be made by check at Grand Ledge City Hall.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

