Grand Ledge teacher, Jill Ford, reflects on her teaching career after winning Excellence in Education award

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — "My favorite thing about Mrs. Ford is that she tries super hard to teach us and I think she does a really good job" said 4th grader, Brooklyn.

Mrs. Ford seems to be a fan favorite at Willow Ridge Elementary School. After spending the day with her and her 4th grade class, it's very apparent why.

"When I was a teenager, I just, I just had this inkling that I knew I wanted to be a teacher." said Jill Ford. Having been teaching at Willow Ridge Elementary for 3 years, she is a veteran teacher of 9 years.

And through those years, she says it's the small special moments with her students that never get old. "Whenever you see that moment, where they just know it, they know the skill, and they can master it. That's the exciting part." Ford said.

Her work and excitement goes beyond the classroom, as she is also the facility dog coordinator for Willow Ridge Elementary. Grand Ledge Public Schools has facility dogs at each school and a teacher who cares for them. In this case it is Mrs. Ford and Alfie the Golden Doodle.

"I see the difference that Alfie makes in the student's lives. And even in my own life, so it's it's a bonus!" Mrs. Ford said.

"My fourth grade class, they're just a great group of kids. When you can make that connection with a kid, they know you're interested about them, it just helps you build that relationship." Ford said. When I asked one of her 4th graders, Clara, if she would remember Mrs. Ford's class even when she goes to high school, she said yes without hesitation. The student responses to Mrs.Ford makes it clear that she is building bonds with each and every one of her students.

Jill Ford is now a Local Excellence in Education award winner and says she honored to be recognized for all of her hard work.

