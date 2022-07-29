Grand Ledge Public Schools superintendent resigns due to health challenges

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — Just one year after accepting the position as Grand Ledge Public Schools superintendent, Dr. Marcus Davenport has announced his resignation.

This past Monday, Dr. Davenport wrote a statement to the staff, parents and students of Grand Ledge Public Schools announcing his sudden departure.

“I have been faced with an unforeseen health challenge that will require my absence for an extended period of time," Dr. Davenport said. "At this crucial time in our development for a strong 2022-2023 school year, my health challenges will impact my ability to perform my duties at the highest level.”

Dr. Davenport continued the statement by reflecting on his time at the district and thanking the community for his experiences and relationships

Board of Education President Jon Shiflett later published a statement confirming Dr. Davenport's resignation effective Aug. 5 and thanked Dr. Davenport for his contributions to the district.

“He worked tirelessly to hold our district to the highest academic standards while also navigating the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic," Shiflett said. "His focus on engaging a diverse community of stakeholders in long term strategic planning that will keep our students and greater community on the path toward success is greatly appreciated”

The Grand Ledge Public Schools Board of Education will hold an emergency meeting on Aug. 5 to discuss future plans and vote on Dr. Davenport's request to waive the 90-day resignation notice. The board will then discuss how to fill the position at their regular meeting on Aug. 8.

