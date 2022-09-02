Grand Ledge Public Schools students and staff are back to school

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — School bells are ringing all throughout Grand Ledge as the school district started its first day of school on Wednesday, and Wacousta Elementary is ready to start the school year off strong.

Christopher Groves, principal of Wacousta Elementary, kicked off the morning with an exciting morning announcement, saying to students and staff, "Welcome home, happy Wednesday!"

But the kids weren't the only ones anxious for the first day. Groves told us it's really exciting for him as well so exciting that he never sleeps the night before the first day of school.

Wacousta staff like Ryan, better known to his students as Mr. Dinsmore, were at the school bright and early prepping for a successful half day.

Groves commends the teachers for their dedication prior to the kids even arriving.

"They're here weeks ahead of time getting their classes ready, making out the name tags, cutting out the little things to make the room look special, and they're just as excited as the kids are and all of us are," Groves said.

Students were greeted by their by the principal, superintendent and teachers this morning as they arrived, and staff members were excited to start a normal school year after a hard couple of years during the pandemic.

"What's nice is I feel like we're getting a bigger sense of community now. And that we have people coming together, staff is excited about being together. We're eating in the lounge together again, it just, it's been really nice. I love it here in Grand Ledge," Dinsmore, a fourth grade teacher, said.

For all the parents experiencing back to school jitters, Groves assures you have nothing to worry about.

"They are our kids from the time they get here till the time they leave" he said.

Grand Ledge Public Schools is off Friday and Monday for Labor Day weekend and will pick back up on Tuesday.

