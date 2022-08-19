Grand Ledge Public Schools receives tourniquet kits for each school in the district

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — Grand Ledge Public Schools continues to ramp up safety precautions for this upcoming school year with new tourniquet kits.

Following the active violence training at Grand Ledge High School on Wednesday, GLPS continues to add safety measures, the newest one being tourniquet kits for each school in the district.

Grand Ledge Area Fire Department Chief Mike Roman handed out tourniquet kits to each school. They contain safety bands that control bleeding, and these kits could help students and staff buy more time, while they wait for emergency services.

They are available at each school in the district but Roman would like to see the kits in every classroom in the future.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

