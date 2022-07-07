GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — As the start of the school year approaches, Grand Ledge Public Schools is looking for more bus drivers.

There are 30 bus routes in the Grand Ledge district, and there are currently 35 drivers, including back-up drivers.

But with retirements, new jobs and an overall national shortage in school bus drivers, Grand Ledge Public Schools is concerned about having enough drivers for the fall.

"They get lured away by other types of businesses that can be UPS or Amazon that will pay their drivers more per hour possibly or more hours or working all summer," Grand Ledge Public Schools Transportation Supervisor Pete Bucholtz said.

The district has the buses running for summer school, but once the school year hits, there is a bit of concern as to how the buses will run.

Bucholtz took to Facebook to promote the job openings and encourage Grand Ledge residents to be a part of a job that is so rewarding.

“Our district is awesome, we have awesome people that work here, the students are awesome and all the other bus drivers that work here are great to work with, it's a great district environment," Bucholtz said.

If you are interested in applying to be a driver, you can visit the Grand Ledge Public Schools website to fill out an application.

