Grand Ledge Public Schools holds a training event for bus drivers and firefighters

Training exercises included a tipped-over bus, virtual fire, and obstacle courses.

Firefighters and Bus drivers engaged in hands-on training.

Watch the video above to see firefighters and bus drivers engage in training.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

A bus on fire is not something you see every day but something these drivers could see any day.

"It was extremely valuable, stuff that we're probably going to take back to our kids, I know we will" Said William "Bill" Barnes, Grand Ledge Schools Bus Driver.

With a new school year right around the corner, firefighters and bus drivers came together at the Grand Ledge Transportation bus garage to be put to the test.

"It's good to be able to get the team together and then learn something and be ready for the school year to start." Said Pete Bucholtz, Transportation Supervisor at Grand Ledge Public Schools.

From an obstacle course to a tipped-over bus firefighters and bus drivers engaged in hands-on training simulating real-life scenarios.

“The hands-on portion of things makes it more realistic, you can sit in a classroom, you can read books, you can do all that stuff but actually putting your hands on what you're going to be cutting and what you're going to be doing is just a phenomenal experience.” Brian Hatfield, a training officer at the Delta Township Fire Department.

Stephen Funk Battalion Chief at The Delta Township Fire Department said opportunities like these are beneficial to the department.

“getting a school bus is not something that comes around every day so when we do get a school bus available, it is invaluable training.” Said Funk.

Grand Ledge Public School bus driver Bob Karlik said this training is something to add to his experience.

“ I’ve been doing it for a few years so it's good to learn how to improve your driving skills, never know what you're gonna encounter out there.” Said Karlik.

For neighbors in our community, the value of this training is towards a safer community.

“Safety in the community is number one, it's paramount” Said Funk.

