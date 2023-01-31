Grand Ledge Public Schools celebrates their international night

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — Grand Ledge Public Schools (GLPS) is a diverse school district.

"Here at Delta Center, we have students from 13 different countries who speak over 20 different languages," said Raelynne Kinsora, Delta Center Elementary teacher and international night organizer.

Kinsora explained that international night was created to recognize all the cultures in the GLPS community.

"We're saying, 'Hey, you're great! We love having you a part of our community.' And so, that's kind of the the biggest reason that we celebrate," she said.

The students like Jessica and Neha, who performed a traditional Indian dance, got to learn about their friends' and classmates' backgrounds, and parents got the chance to experience the diverse settings their children encounter each day.

"I feel that is a very important thing that I'm learning that I'm doing here, and I'm very happy to be a part of this," one parent said.

International night included a variety of activities like exhibits and lots of food. But the highlight of everyone's night was getting to know each other beyond the classroom.

GLPS plans to continue celebrating diversity beyond this event, but they are happy about the turnout.

