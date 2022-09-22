Grand Ledge Public Schools board candidate files a civil complaint about the district

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — Jason Devenbaugh, a candidate running for a seat on the Board of Education in Grand Ledge Public Schools, has filed a civil complaint against the district raising some questions.

Devenbaugh submitted a complaint in June because he believed he was denied a meeting with the board and the former superintendent because he is white.

Devenbaugh declined to speak directly with us but did direct us to his lawyer, who sent in a statement.

"The board's polarizing political agenda harms Grand Ledge students by creating racial strife, division and segregation, rather than the equality our students deserve," the statement said.

John Miller, the lawyer representing Grand Ledge Public Schools, said this isn't the first time Devenbaugh has been a vocal critic of the the district's Board of Education.

"This appears to be a politically motivated event, as Mr. Devenbaugh is running for public office," Miller said. "The district is now forced to spend money on this matter—money that should be used educating kids.”

The final decision is in the hands of the state's Department of Civil Rights, but this case is still currently under investigation.

