Grand Ledge Pubilc Schools appoints a new superintendent

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — Following the sudden departure of former Grand Ledge Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Marcus Davenport, the school board has officially appointed a new superintendent.

The district's Board of Education voted Monday night to name Acting Superintendent Dr. Bill Barnes as the new superintendent, pending contract negotiations.

This decision comes after Board of Education President John Shiftlett announced on July 28 that Dr. Davenport was seeking immediate resignation following unforeseen health issues.

The board held an emergency meeting on Aug. 5 where they motioned to waive Dr. Davenport's 90-day resignation notice and appointed Dr. Barnes as acting superintendent, following strong support from the community.

Barnes had previously been an assistant superintendent since 2019, and he attended Grand Ledge Public Schools.

"This for me is such an important decision, but it's such an easy decision it's made much an easy decision by the hard work Dr. Barnes has put in for such a long time in this district,” Nicole Shannon, Grand Ledge Public Schools vice president, said.

During Monday night's meeting, the board and community thoroughly discussed whether or not to hold an extended search for a new superintendent or to officially appoint Dr. Barnes to the position. Following public comment and discussion, the board decided Dr. Barnes was the right person to be the district's next superintendent.

In a statement, Shiftlett continued to wish Dr. Davenport a speedy recovery and praised Dr. Barnes saying the board is confident in his leadership and dedication to Grand Ledge Public Schools.

