Grand Ledge Police Department warns residents of scam text messages

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — The Grand Ledge Police Department took to Facebook on Monday to warn residents about a text message scam.

Grand Ledge police urged residents to be very skeptical of people soliciting any money over the phone and said that their department would never ask for money over text.

“We received reports of text message scams requesting money for the police department merchandise," the post said. "Please beware the Grand Ledge Police Department does not solicit via text message!”

If you receive a similar text message, be sure to ignore it and inform others in the community.

