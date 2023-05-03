Grand Ledge Police Department hosts Red Cross blood drive

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — "In the realm of law enforcement, responding to accidents and people medical needs, there is that critical need for blood for people who need it," said Officer Kirk Dewitt of the Grand Ledge Police Department.

But unfortunately, finding donors has been a challenge for the American Red Cross.

"The numbers have really dropped, and we're not sure what's causing that. We'd like to know, so if somebody has a line out there, please give us a call. But we really need to keep the overall numbers and blood drives pretty steady," said Susan Clements, a Red Cross account manager.

That is why the Grand Ledge Police Department sponsored a blood drive Tuesday encouraging people to go through the process that takes less than 20 minutes

First, you check in, then you head over to the next station.

"At this point, they would ask me questions, some medical background questions, some standard questions that the American Red Cross would have to ask to confirm if I was a good suitable candidate to donate," Dewitt explained.

Next, you head over to the table to get your blood drawn, and after five to six minutes of drawing blood, you are finished. The process is easy, so easy that I was able donate blood myself today.

"We need people to if you're eligible to give to sign up. If you've not done it before, please call us. We can talk you through it, or just show up at a blood drive, and we can help prepare you to give safely," Clements said

According to the Red Cross, only about 3% of age-eligible donors actually give blood. That's about 6.8 million people annually. The most common blood type requested is Type O. One donation can change many lives forever.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

