Grand Ledge police department hosts 'No Child Without Christmas' holiday drive

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — Santa has helpers everywhere, including at the Grand Ledge Police Department where they are making sure every kid has a merry Christmas.

The department has teamed up once again with the Grand Ledge Caring Neighborhood Foundation to host their No Child Without Christmas holiday drive. They worked with the school district and local community service center to identify kids who are in need or have recently been affected by tragedy.

We spoke with Grand Ledge Police Chief Thomas Osterholzer about the drive.

"When it comes to children at Christmas, a lot of these kids are in difficult situations. It's important to us to make sure that kids at least get to feel like a kid on Christmas morning, you know, to experience that awe sense of excitement and wonder," Osterholzer said.

Officer Jill Fewer has overseen this initiative every year. With the help of community resources like the Grand Ledge Seventh Day Adventist Community Service Center, who donated food to last each child a month, and the Grand Ledge Fire Department, who came to wrap presents, it gets better each year.

"There's need in our community around. So it's important to remember that, and find ways to give back," said Osterholzer.

It's not too late to donate clothes or toys. You can visit the Grand Ledge Police Department to drop-off items.

