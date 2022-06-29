Grand Ledge Police Department hosts Fish with a Cop event

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — The Grand Ledge Police Department held their first Fish with a Cop event Wednesday on the Tyler Lee Murphy memorial fishing dock off the Riverwalk Trail on the Grand River.

This event was held just two days after the ribbon cutting of the new dock. Officers say they are excited to host an event like this one and are looking forward to doing it again.

Attendees like sisters Abby and Katie Logel said they were looking forward to coming out and fishing with their dad and said they would recommend this event to their friends.

If you missed this event on Wednesday, there will be another Fish with a Cop event on July 13 from 10 a.m. to noon at the dock.

