Grand Ledge Police Department celebrates the station K-9's birthday

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — The Grand Ledge Police Department (GLPD) celebrated a very special birthday this week and reflected on his paw-sitive contributions to the GLPD team.

Thor is a a 4-year-old German Shepherd, but he isn't just your typical German Shepard.

"He can use train to track people, good or bad. If someone's missing or if a suspect is outstanding, he can do building searches. If there's alarm somewhere or anything like that, he can search for drugs on traffic stop," said Sara Devereaux, GLPD K-9 officer.

Thor came all the way from Poland and became apart of the Grand Ledge Police Department team after five weeks of extensive training, but the training doesn't end there.

"He goes to training twice a month every month. So his training is never really done. It's just like a police officer has to keep going to training, so does the dog," Devereaux explained.

In his time in Grand Ledge, Thor has proven himself to be a strong asset to the team even helping finding a special needs person during one of his first tracks as well as the narcotics he's found during traffic stops.

It's clear that Thor is an important member of the Grand Ledge police force, and his coworkers don't let him forget it, constantly reassuring him that he's doing a great job.

