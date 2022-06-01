Grand Ledge outlines budget priorities for 2023

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — The city of Grand Ledge has laid out its budget priorities for the coming year.

The budget proposal under consideration by the City Council calls for an $18 million budget, which is $2 million less than last year.

City Manager Adam Smith told Fox 47 that their main goals are improvements to the city’s streets, upgrades to the sewer and water systems, as well as the enhancement of public parks and places.

Other priorities are the police department and public safety, the retention of city employees, and the community and economic development.

However, there are differences to last year’s budget.

Even though street improvements continue to be Grand Ledge’s top priority, the funding would be reduced by almost $80,000 compared with last year.

The funding for the Downtown Development Authority would be reduced by 17 percent, which is about $230,000.

The Local Development Finance Authority Fund would be roughly halved with a reduction of over $56,000. The Police Restricted Fund, which pays for drug education and training, decreased by 50 percent, which equals about $3,000.

The general fund, on the other hand, would increase by $630,000.

“The City’s annual budgeting process takes nearly six months to complete,” said Smith in a statement to Fox 47. “It is a challenging process which requires tough choices to be made by City Council on how to allocate limited financial resources amid ever increasing costs of infrastructure, operations, maintenance, labor, and capital investments.”

The Grand Ledge City Council plans on adopting a budget plan during their next council meeting on June 13.

The budget for fiscal year 2023 can be reviewed here, while the 2022 budget can be reviewed here.

