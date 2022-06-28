Grand Ledge officials introduce new mural and dock off Grand River

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — On Monday, the city of Grand Ledge held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the newest additions to their Riverwalk Trail, including a new dock memorializing an honorary member of the Grand Ledge community.

Grand Ledge officials unveiled the new Tyler Lee Murphy memorial fishing dock, which is a floating dock allowing visitors to sit right off of the Grand River.

This dock was funded by a GoFundMe page created by Tyler Lee Murphy's family and friends after Tyler tragically passed away in an ATV accident in September 2021. Murphy was from Williamston, but according to his family members, he always enjoyed coming to the Riverwalk Trail in Grand Ledge to fish with his friends, which inspired his loved ones to put the money towards this new project.

Murphy’s uncle, David Marsh, is glad to see his nephew's name living on in the community.

“We're just happy to do it because this is a place where he was at and people will see his name, maybe wonder about him, maybe some people will know him, but it's only a matter of time,” Marsh said.

Grand Ledge also introduced a special project called Fish with a Cop, which offers kids in the area the chance to fish with members of the Grand Ledge Police Department. The city also unveiled a new colorful 10 inch tall steel-head trout mural painted by local artist Art of Adrienne called "Caught in GL."

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

