Grand Ledge nonprofits and charities come together to form a community giving program

Seven Grand Ledge charities, programs and nonprofits have come together to form a "one stop shop" resource for neighbors to use.

Once a form for the program is filled out, all nonprofits receive the information and provide the help they can.

Watch the video above to see how the program came together.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Just as school has started and with the holidays approaching, charities and nonprofits in the Grand Ledge School District have come together to offer neighbors a one-stop-shop for help.

Parents have the chance to fill out this one form to access several programs.

“We wanted them to fill out this information at the beginning of the school year so that they can just do it one time and get the assistance they need.” Said Amy Hoyes, Executive director, Grand Ledge Chamber.

The Grand Ledge Community Giving Program currently features 7 programs and nonprofits that offer different services.

“There’s a lot of people that are putting programs together and we don’t want things to be recreating the wheel, so we all really wanted to work together so that we can maximize how many people we can help but also have some checks and balances.” Said Hoyes.

The programs can offer help with rent, food, and and even help providing Christmas gifts to children.

“I’m so thrilled that we have the capacity to do this, the form for people, and we hope that this works for people to sign up and get the assistance they need.” Said Hoyes.

The Grand Ledge Emergency assistance program otherwise known as GLEAP is one of the nonprofits offering help.

Joseph Mezaris, chairperson for GLEAP says the partnership fills in a gap in the Grand Ledge Community.

“We only have so much money and everybody else only has so much money, so, were like part of the pie, and when we get together we can fill up the whole pie, so that it gives us the chance to help people a lot easier.” Said Meszaros.

