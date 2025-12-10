Grand Ledge nonprofit to temporarily close after Christmas Eve due to heating system failure

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — A Grand Ledge nonprofit that has operated continuously for more than 50 years will temporarily close its doors after Christmas Eve as it struggles to replace a failing heating system that requires $32,000 in repairs.



Ledge Craft Lane, located downtown, is currently using space heaters to keep holiday shoppers warm as the organization's leadership works to raise funds for a new central air and heating system.

"This will be the first time the store has ever shut down in 53 years," said Stephane Lapp, president of the nonprofit.

The organization has been fundraising since June, hoping to secure the necessary funds before winter arrived. However, those efforts have fallen short, causing the cancellation of art classes and resulting in lost income.

"It's very difficult to raise $32,000 for a new central air and heating system in a building like this," Lapp said.

The fundraising challenges have been compounded by the organization's transition from a 501(c)(4) to a 501(c)(3) status, which would allow them to receive tax-deductible donations.

"I don't know what the cold is going to do to the building, I don't know what it's going to do to the products of the artists in our building," Lapp said.

Before closing, the organization plans to winterize the building, clear out some products and monitor conditions throughout the winter months.

Ledge Craft Lane is hosting a silent auction and selling special pens to raise funds for the new steam boiler before their December 24 closure date.

"I look at this as a positive venture so we can keep this business and building running for another 50 years," Lapp said.

The organization plans to reopen in the spring when warmer weather returns.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

