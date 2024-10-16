Grand Ledge neighbor uses spooky display to support St. Jude Children's Hospital

Grand Ledge Resident Jamison Betz's has been doing Halloween displays for 10 years, this year the display has a new meaning.

The national fundraiser currently involves about 600 houses and is growing with the goal to reach one million dollars donated.

Watch the video above to see how Betz's is making a difference with his Halloween display. (The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

first off, a heads up, some younger viewers might think some of the decorations in this story are spooky.

what's not scary though, is Jamison betz's goal to help.

“I’ve always loved Halloween” Said Betz.

And this year, there's a new goal with the decorations outside his grand ledge home.

He's raising money for the St. Jude skeletons for hope fundraiser.

“I think taking something people enjoy and I enjoy and benefiting people who need help, it’s a win win.” Said Betz.

More than 600 houses nationwide are now part of the fundraiser, with the goal of reaching one million dollars by the end of the year...

This initiative supports St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, which is dedicated to researching and treating childhood cancer and diseases.

“When a family finds out that they have a child that has cancer, the last thing they ever want to think about is how they’re going to pay for it, so when you're a St. Jude family they cover all those costs.” Said Jeff Robertson, founder, Skeletons for St.Jude.

Watch Video: Robertson explains his inspiration behind starting the fundraiser.

Skeletons for St.Jude

Betz's says his inspiration came from this realization.

“I think as a parent I’m pretty blessed to tuck in two healthy kids at night, and not everyone has that luxury, so just any way we can help parents have that”

In the past three weeks, Betz's skeleton crew display has raised 50$ with the goal to reach 300$.

“So I think we’ll see but I think it's better to shoot a little higher than a little lower.” Said Betz.

